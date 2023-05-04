Body formally identified as L'Ecume II skipper
Police in Jersey have confirmed the body recovered from the wreck of a sunken fishing boat has been formally identified as Michael Michieli.
Mr Michieli was the skipper of the L'Ecume II fishing trawler that sank after colliding with a freight ferry on 8 December.
The bodies of the two other crew, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, were recovered later that month.
The Michieli family has been informed, police said.
They added: "Our deepest sympathies are with the Michieli family, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."
An inquest into his death will open on Friday.
