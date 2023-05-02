More than 50 jobs lost with building firm collapse
A Jersey building firm has gone out of business, with the loss of more than 50 jobs.
In an email to staff and clients, JP Mauger said local market conditions and a labour shortage had made it "increasingly difficult" to operate.
The firm said it understood the news would be a "shock and disappointment".
It is the second Jersey building firm to close this year, following the collapse of Camerons Construction in February.
Camerons was part of The Garenne Construction Group which was placed into liquidation in April.
JP Mauger said it had made the decision with "a heavy heart" but the business was "no longer viable".
The email, addressed to "valued clients, staff, suppliers, and subcontractors" said: "We understand that this news will come as a shock and disappointment to all of you, and damage some trading partners with whom we have shared many years of trusted trading.
'Deeply regret'
"We recognize that we have broken the trust that you placed in us, and we deeply regret the impact this decision will have on all of our stakeholders.
"We want to assure you that we will work closely with liquidators to try and minimize the impact of this decision. We will be in touch with you individually to discuss the next steps and answer any questions you may have.
"We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time, and we thank you for your support throughout our business journey. It is with a heavy heart that we take this decision, but we can no longer consider our business viable."
