Jersey sport review headed by Simon Cooper begins
An independent review has been launched to help shape the future direction of sport provision in Jersey.
The formal review is being conducted by Simon Cooper, former head of sport for the mayor of London, who will publish a report with recommendations.
The review will look at how the government's sport and physical activity policy and strategy are formulated and implemented.
It comes five years after the establishment of Jersey Sport.
The arms-length organisation has set a goal for physical activity to increase on the island by 10%, by 2030.
Mr Cooper will conduct interviews with key stakeholders, assess key policy documents and, later in the review, invite anyone with an interest to contribute their views.
Jersey's government said previously he was responsible for managing relations between the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and public bodies, which accounted for more than 95% of the department's £1bn budget.
Deputy Lucy Stephenson, assistant minister with responsibility for sport, said Mr Cooper's knowledge and experience in the area was "first class".
"This strategic review of the sports delivery landscape is important to understand where we are now, and what changes - if any - we need to make in order to achieve value for money and effectiveness for islanders," she said.
"This is an excellent opportunity to review Jersey Sport in the wider context, and to determine what barriers - if any - there are to achieving the goals set out in Inspiring an Active Jersey."
The review's report is expected to published in the summer of 2023.
