Jersey RNLI interrupts boat show for rescue mission
An RNLI lifeboat attended a rescue during its stint at the Jersey boat show on Saturday.
The St Helier crew were called to a 46ft (14m) sailing boat stuck on fishing gear south of the Minquiers.
Jersey Coastguard requested the launch of the Tamar-class all-weather lifeboat, which was being viewed by visitors at the boat show.
The team attended the stricken vessel, and cut away the lines restricting its rudder and propeller.
Both lifeboats returned to St Helier, ready for the next service.
