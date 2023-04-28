Torbay food and music festival axed over rising costs
- Published
A food and music festival in Torbay has been cancelled with organisers blaming the cost of living crisis.
Case Live said it was "extremely disappointed", posting on the English Riviera Food & Music Festival website
Torbay Council, which had invested £20,000 in the event, said liquidators would be contacting ticket holders for reimbursements,
The event had been due to take place from 26 to 29 May at Torre Abbey Meadows in Torquay.
The festival, with headliners UB40, The Vamps and Scouting for Girls, was advertised as "the biggest party of the summer".
Case Live, which has ceased trading, said in a statement that "rising costs and strain on disposable income have sadly left the event unattainable".
It said this was "incredibly disappointing for all stakeholders, as it is for us as organisers and not a decision, we've been able to make easily".
The statement continued: "We apologise for any inconvenience caused, sadly our companies are entering liquidation, and all ticket holders and stakeholders will be contacted in the coming days.
"We would like to thank everybody for their support, including artists, partners, suppliers, local businesses and Torbay Council."
The council said it had invested £20,000 in supporting the event, "and we like ticket holders will be a creditor in the liquidation".
The council's investment in this event was a part of the three-year event budget of £750,000, it said.
"We remain committed to bringing the community together in new and innovative ways," it added.