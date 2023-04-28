Jersey driver who crashed into pedestrians is jailed
- Published
A Jersey man who caused serious injury by careless driving has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
James Arnold was arrested after his car mounted a pavement along La Colomberie, injuring three pedestrians in February.
The Royal Court sentenced him on one count of causing serious injury by careless driving when unfit and on one count of violently resisting arrest.
The 25-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the sentences, was also disqualified from driving for three years.
The police said the pedestrians involved in the collision were "deeply traumatised by the incident", and CCTV footage was "too shocking" to be released to the public.
Mr Arnold was found to be twice the legal limit for drink driving after the incident, which investigating officer PC James Alcock said "was totally avoidable".
He said: "Arnold made that decision to drink alcohol and then get behind the wheel.
"Because of that he now has lost his licence and his liberty and the people he injured are still suffering the after-effects."
