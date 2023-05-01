Two police officers to represent Jersey at King Charles III's coronation
Jersey police officers will represent the island at King Charles III's coronation in London.
Acting Det Sgt Patrick Forde and Det Con Pippa Le Mottee will work with other police officers to "ensure that everything runs smoothly".
King Charles's coronation, which will take place on 6 May, is expected to draw a large crowd.
Chief of Police Robin Smith said the States of Jersey Police was honoured to be part of the "historic event".
He said: "It will be a proud moment for the force and a proud moment for me as chief.
"I'm sure too that our officers will have the experience of a lifetime with memories to cherish."
The officers will wear their official uniforms and carry out their duties "with the utmost professionalism, dedication and pride", he added.
