L'Ecume II: 'Significant progress' made in recovery operation
- Published
The operation to raise a sunken fishing vessel has made "significant progress" this week, the government has said.
On Wednesday, a body was recovered from L'Ecume II and the family of missing fisherman Micheal Michieli have been informed.
Sections of the wreck have been recovered from the seabed, with parts set to be brought to shore "over a period of several days".
The operation to move parts of the wreck to storage will begin this week.
'Space and privacy'
Three crew were on board when the boat sank after being involved in a collision with a freight ferry on 8 December.
The bodies of two crew members, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, were recovered one week after the collision.
Police said the identification of the body found on Wednesday would take place in due course.
The government said its operation was "part of an ongoing police investigation" and teams involved required "space and privacy" to complete their work in the "safest and most appropriate way".
It said the operation continued to be dependent on weather conditions and the sea state.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.