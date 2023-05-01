Government launches May bike challenge in Jersey

Cyclist silhouetted as they ride their bikePA Media
The campaign is in line with the government's sustainable transport policy to reduce motor vehicle journeys

The government has launched a month-long cycling challenge to encourage islanders to cycle to work.

The Bike Month Challenge will run throughout May and local prizes will be given to those logging their rides and referring friends.

The campaign is part of the government's sustainable transport policy to reduce vehicle journeys.

Minister for Energy and Climate Change deputy Hilary Jeune said it would reduce the island's carbon footprint.

She said: "On the transport hierarchy, cycling is one of the best modes of travel to reduce our impact on the environment.

"I'd particularly like to see more commuter journeys on Love to Ride as this makes such a difference in reducing our carbon emissions."

Prizes include a new e-bike, food vouchers and reflective jackets for single entrants, and team outings for workplaces.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.