Government launches May bike challenge in Jersey
The government has launched a month-long cycling challenge to encourage islanders to cycle to work.
The Bike Month Challenge will run throughout May and local prizes will be given to those logging their rides and referring friends.
The campaign is part of the government's sustainable transport policy to reduce vehicle journeys.
Minister for Energy and Climate Change deputy Hilary Jeune said it would reduce the island's carbon footprint.
She said: "On the transport hierarchy, cycling is one of the best modes of travel to reduce our impact on the environment.
"I'd particularly like to see more commuter journeys on Love to Ride as this makes such a difference in reducing our carbon emissions."
Prizes include a new e-bike, food vouchers and reflective jackets for single entrants, and team outings for workplaces.
