Jersey students educated on protecting digital data
Staff from the Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner (JOIC) have been educating children on the importance of protecting their data.
Since the start of 2023, JOIC staff have spoken with nearly 700 students across the island.
Sessions encourage students to check the privacy policies of the different social media companies they use.
JOIC engagement lead Sophia Bird said it was important young islanders were aware of the digital risks.
She said: "We want to make sure data protection is not a boring subject, it's a highly emotive subject and we want to make sure they understand their own human rights.
"They come out with a big smile on their face, and it's a bit of fun but with a really important message behind it."
Dave Young, head of citizenship at Haute Vallee School, said the sessions were really valuable for students.
He said: "It's brilliant having the JOIC in because they are not just people coming in and talking about data protection, they are the regulator, they are the people who run it for Jersey.
"It shows the students that we are taking their safety seriously and treating them like young adults which they are."
The sessions had interactive games and quizzes, and taught children why they should be careful about what they share online.
Year nine student Amelio said it was a fun educational experience.
"I find it really nice, you get to do stuff, while also learning more about your personal information and the rights that you have with it," he said.
