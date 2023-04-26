Inflation remains high across Channel Islands
- Published
The rate of inflation has remained at historically high levels in Jersey and Guernsey, latest figures show.
In Jersey in the twelve months to March 2023 the all items Retail Prices Index (RPI) increased by 12.7% - the joint highest increase since the early 1980s.
In Guernsey the all items RPI increased by 8.3%.
In Jersey the increase was mainly driven by housing costs while in Guernsey food and travel costs increased the most.
In the report showing the latest figures, the Government of Jersey said "particularly the rising costs of mortgage interest payments, following increases in the Bank of England Bank Rate over the last twelve months" had pushed up housing costs.
In Guernsey food prices increased by 12.8% with fares and other travel costs up by 12.4%.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.