Jersey Ambulance Service demand up by 50% in 10 years
The number of incidents dealt with by paramedics has gone up by 50% in a decade, a new report has found.
The States of Jersey Ambulance Service review of demand and capacity found calls for help increased by an average of 4.5% per year between 2012 and 2021.
It said the service dealt with 15,624 incidents in 2021 - up from 10,364 in 2012.
The report found the increased pressure was affecting how well the service could respond to emergencies.
According to the analysis, the volume of emergency calls is expected to continue increasing by 3.7% per year.
The report said ambulances in Jersey took an average of one minute and one second to mobilise to category one incidents - nearly double the time of most other UK services.
It proposed introducing a fourth emergency ambulance during peak times.
Despite the increased pressure, the report found the service still performed well against key performance indicators.
Kate Briden, Chief Officer of Justice and Home Affairs, said the States would consider the findings.
"Having now got the results of this analysis, we will consider what improvements are achievable in the short term, as well as preparing the service for the future, building upon the great service already provided to islanders," she said.
Pete Gavey, Chief Ambulance Officer, added: "We are committed to providing the best possible service for islanders, now and in the future."
