Dawn ceremony held in Jersey for Anzac Day
A dawn ceremony has been held in Jersey to commemorate Anzac Day, when Australia and New Zealand remember their war dead.
The service at the Cenotaph in St Helier mirrors ones held at sunrise around the world.
Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the ill-fated Gallipoli landings during World War One.
Constable Simon Crowcroft said it was important to mark military conflicts and "it's a very moving ceremony".
The event has been held in Jersey since 2016.
