Northern Lights in Jersey and Guernsey
The Northern Lights brought spectacular night skies bathed in pink and purple to the Channel Islands
The phenomenon is often seen in northern parts of the UK but a rare combination of strong solar activity and no cloud cover meant it could be seen as far south as Jersey.
It is caused by the interaction of the solar wind and Earth's magnetic field and upper atmosphere.
Stunning images were captured by island photographers.
Jersey and Guernsey Met reported clear periods and cloudy spells with a chance of showers for Monday evening.
