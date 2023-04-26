Free period classes for students in Jersey
- Published
Free classes on periods for secondary school students are being offered in Jersey.
It has been set up by nutritionist Jessica Pinel, who suffered from heavy bleeding and severe pains during her periods at school.
Three secondary schools have signed up to the classes so far, with the first held at Jersey College for Girls.
Ms Pinel said the students have been "incredible" and "engaged" in the sessions.
Further classes will be held at Highlands College and Hautlieu School.
Ms Pinel, a nutritionist with the Association for Nutritionists and certified health coach, said: "I'm just hoping women don't end up in the position that I ended up in, which was obviously struggling with some of these period symptoms and not being aware of the fact that I could have made some small changes to support myself."
She said people who menstruate can use nutrition to support themselves during their periods.
She added: "It's just about providing that knowledge so that women can make these changes."
Lisa Williamson, a teacher from Jersey College for Girls, said: "It's just about opening that dialogue."
She said the school would look at what food options were being served at the school's canteen and its nutritional value.
In October, a scheme providing islanders with free sanitary products launched in Jersey.
