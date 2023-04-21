L'Ecume II: Sunken trawler's condition 'worse than expected'
- Published
The hull of a fishing trawler that sank off Jersey with the loss of three crew is in a worse condition than expected, the States has confirmed.
L'Ecume II sank in December after it collided with a freight ferry off St Quen's Bay.
The bodies of crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were recovered but skipper Michael Michieli is missing.
The operation to bring the vessel to shore was mobilised on Sunday, but has faced "unsafe" sea conditions.
A specialist dive team and support crew with remotely operated vehicles (ROV) were deployed to the site.
The first phase of the operation, a dive survey, began and found the wreck in "an unstable condition".
It said with that with high spring tides and a strong swell, depths had exceeded the dive limit of 50m (164ft).
Divers are equipped with underwater video recording and recompression chamber facilities, and can only stay on the seabed for a limited time,
The States said the steel deck had dislodged from the vessel's wooden structure, and although this had given divers an "access point", it also posed a risk of trapping them.
It said additional ROVs would be needed to make it safe, or remove the steel structure.
'Locate and recover'
Richard Corrigan, chief officer for the economy department, said there were "areas of interest" the team hoped to get access to.
He said the priorities were firstly to find and recover Mr Michieli; secondly, to locate and recover items of evidential interest for States of Jersey Police; and thirdly, to recover the wreck to shore.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, chair of the Political Oversight Group for Major Incidents, said it was a "complex and sensitive operation".
"Last week's weather, as well as current sea conditions, have created a challenging working environment for the specialist teams," he said.
"Safety of the individuals involved is paramount, and we must ensure the operation only goes ahead when it is safe to do so."
In addition to the maritime exclusion zone, an air exclusion zone has been added for drones around the wreck site and will stay in place until 31 May.
La Collette car park will be closed until further notice, and restrictions to traffic accessing La Collette household recycling facilities are in place.
Road closures will be planned once the wreck is raised and its land-based operation begins.
The government said once its dive survey was completed, "and sea conditions allow", its lifting operation would begin.
Between 27 April and 3 May, the recovery of the vessel structure and material debris will continue.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel. Islandschannel.islands@bbc.co.uk.