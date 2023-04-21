Jersey's chief minister releases letters revealing dispute
Jersey's chief minister has released letters detailing complaints about her conduct made by one of her ministers.
Kristina Moore said publication of her correspondence with Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet showed they were working to resolve their differences.
Deputy Sam Mezec, Reform Jersey's leader, challenged her in the States on Tuesday to release the letters.
An investigation into claims of a toxic culture in the government was called for last month.
Accusations about Ms Moore's leadership have been made following the resignation of two health officials and chief executive Suzanne Wylie.
In the first letter, dated October 2022, Mr Binet wrote to Ms Moore about her behaviour at three separate meetings.
He claimed he left those meetings feeling "extremely stressed" and "unable to function".
At one, concerning plans for the island's new hospital, Ms Moore had not treated civil servants at the meeting with "the same respect as we would hope to receive from them", he claimed.
Ms Moore responded: "As the leader of the government I consider it essential that I strive to demonstrate an even higher standard of myself than I would of others. This is a responsibility of which I am always conscious and aware."
Timeline of events
October 2022
- Thursday 6 - Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet writes to Chief Minister Kristina Moore regarding her conduct in three separate meetings
- Friday 7 - Ms Moore responds, saying members of the government should show "each other respect"
- Friday 30 - Watchdog finds "weaknesses" in governance of States' independent bodies
March 2023
- Tuesday 14 - Ms Moore informed privately chief executive Suzanne Wylie intends to resign from her role
- Thursday 16 - Government announces two senior health chiefs will stand down from their roles on 31 March
- Tuesday 21 - Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel asked in States meeting if any further resignations are expected - he says he is "not aware of any", but Ms Moore confirms on 27 March that he was told on 14 March
- Wednesday 22 - Resignation of first female chief executive Ms Wylie announced by government
- Monday 27 - Ms Moore admits delaying the announcement of Ms Wylie's resignation by one week
- Wednesday 29 - Government confirms Ms Wylie will leave role three months earlier than contracted, Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel puts questions regarding the resignation to Ms Moore and Mr Binet announces he will take time away to consider his role as infrastructure minister
- Friday 31 - Political party Reform Jersey calls for investigation into claims of "toxic" environment
April 2023
- Saturday 1 - Independent commissioner appointed to look into how the chief executive's resignation was handled
- Tuesday 4 - Government performance management to be reviewed
- Thursday 6 - Ms Moore answers questions regarding chief executive resignation by the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel
- Tuesday 11 - Mr Binet says he will stay as infrastructure minister after criticising the government
- Tuesday 18 - Deputy Sam Mezec asks in States sitting for letters between Ms Moore and Mr Binet to be made public
- Thursday 20 - Mr Moore makes the letters public
A document in March detailed a meeting between Mr Binet and Ms Moore in which he claimed there was a "hostile atmosphere" towards him at a council of ministers' meeting after a media interview he did regarding the resignation of Ms Wylie.
An independent commissioner was appointed to look at how her resignation was handled following concerns and questions raised by States members.
Mr Binet criticised Ms Moore's leadership, announced he intended to consider his future role in the government, but then confirmed he intended to continue in his post.
In the same document, Ms Moore counter-claimed Mr Binet had acted in an "aggressive manner" while speaking on the issue, while she had "remained calm", but later said their meeting had left her feeling "very unsettled".
A final letter on 13 April was sent by Ms Moore asking Mr Binet to meet and reconcile their differences, as she could not "allow a situation to continue where disagreements linger and distract us from the task of delivering on the plans that we have a democratic mandate to deliver".
Both Ms Moore and Mr Binet have been asked for comment.
Analysis by BBC Jersey political reporter Chris Stone
The release of these letters follows claims of a hostile culture within Jersey's corridors of power, some high-profile civil service resignations and unhappiness at some recent decisions, including on the new hospital.
They also throw Deputy Tom Binet's future into doubt again. He took two weeks to consider his future after the dispute over the resignation of the chief executive.
Now details of that dispute are public, will he want to stay in what is a very demanding and controversial job?
He has to worry about the new hospital, waste dumping at La Collette, and the state of the drainage system - and this latest development will be an unwelcome distraction.
Deputy Kristina Moore herself has faced criticism of her leadership before, and these documents won't help her image as she tries to live up to her election pledge of respectful and transparent government.
