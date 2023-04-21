Jersey man plans to run London Marathon as a shoe
A Jersey man plans to run the London Marathon in a shoe costume.
Karl Fitzpatrick will take on the 26.2-mile (42.1km) challenge on Sunday for Jersey Hospice Care.
His fundraising mission, which has already raised nearly £8,000, is in tribute to the father of a close friend who was supported by the charity before he died.
Mr Fitzpatrick said it was a "love, hate relationship with the shoe" which weighed 5kg.
"It's heavy and it gets heavier when it gets wet. It's chafing and it's uncomfortable."
'Massive boost'
The costume is the hospice's mascot outfit.
Mr Fitzpatrick said the unusual outfit had got people's attention during his training sessions on Jersey's waterfront.
"Everyone's just smiling, everyone's laughing, so I'm just trying to put a big smile on people's faces and make other people who might be struggling smile a bit," he said.
"It gives me a massive boost. People have been stopping me to give me cash and donating anonymously.
"I have my ups and downs but all-in-all, I'm enjoying it and loving it."
He thinks it will take about six hours to complete the marathon.
