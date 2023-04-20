Primary school to trial road closure safety scheme
A Jersey primary school is set to trial a scheme to make it safer for pupils to walk and cycle to school.
St Luke's Primary school will close traffic to Elizabeth Street, opposite Howard Davis Park, around drop off and collection times from Monday 24 April.
Through Monday to Friday, roads will close between 07:30 and 09:30, and 14:30 and 16:30 BST for five weeks.
The 'School Street' scheme will also aim to encourage more students to walk and cycle.
Assistant minster for infrastructure deputy Steve Ahier said it would create a "safer environment for families to travel to and from school".
He said: "During drop-off and pick-up time, the street will become a pedestrian and cycle only zone, with no motor vehicles allowed to drive through, unless they have been granted an exemption.
"I am looking forward to seeing how the scheme goes over the next five weeks, and we will be gathering feedback from children, parents, teachers, and residents in the area."
A survey will open for people to provide feedback on the scheme.
