Jersey dementia survey extended and offered in Portuguese
- Published
A survey launched to make Jersey more dementia friendly has been extended and offered in an additional language.
The States of Jersey is asking islanders what can be done to make the island more inclusive for those with dementia.
It has now offered the survey in Portuguese, which is the second largest nationality in the island.
Findings will "feed into a large piece of work" towards the island's first dementia strategy.
The survey was set to close on 11 April, but will now end on 30 April.
