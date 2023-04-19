Midwife for infant feeding appointed in Jersey
Jersey has appointed its first midwife specialist for infant feeding.
Debbie McCoy will help ensure parents receive consistent advice during pregnancy and postnatally.
A scrutiny report in 2021 showed many women had complained about inconsistent advice from maternity services, which led to increased anxiety following births.
Ms McCoy will also provide one-to-one support for parents.
It comes after the senior midwifery leadership team campaigned for the role to be created.
Ms McCoy said: "It's amazing. We fought very long and very hard for us to achieve this appointment.
"We want to make sure that we give women evidence-based, current information for feeding.
"We used to say "breast is best" now we say "informed is best".
"Nobody should be made to feel bad for not breastfeeding... to give current, evidence-based advice is key."
One mum who has benefited from Ms McCoy's work is Meryl Laisney.
She said she struggled with breastfeeding her first child three years ago, but has been successful with her four-month-old.
Mrs Laisney said: "With my son William, I had a really rocky journey and I think you can read all the text books, watch videos but it's not until you have your baby that the challenges can arise."
She said it was important to have that consistency of support.
"When I had my little girl Florence, I was concerned it would happen again and Debbie came out to my house before I gave birth and she gave me some techniques in terms to help kick in that supply early doors.
"That experience with Florence has been so, so different and I'd go as far to say it's been really easy."
