Tenancy law reform will give people 'more rights'
Published
Tenants and landlords in Jersey could gain more rights in plans to change the residential tenancy legislation.
The Minister for Housing and Communities deputy David Warr has launched an eight-week public consultation alongside the paper.
"Planning is already under way with law drafting instructions in place," he said.
Mr Warr said it would seek to increase protections for both tenants and landlords.
Key proposals include:
- Introduction of open-ended tenancies in a bid to offer "more security of tenure" and protection against revenge evictions
- Increase minimum notice periods for tenancies
- Limit the amount and frequency of rent increases during tenancies
- Establish new housing tribunal "that will consider a wide range of residential tenancy issues"
- Formalise requirements for social housing provision
Mr Warr said he wanted the legislation to be shaped by "open and transparent engagement" with islanders.
"It is vital that we work together to secure the right outcome for islanders, on an issue of such great importance to Jersey," he said.
The consultation will close on 9 June, and states members will review the paper during an in-committee debate on Tuesday 2 May.
