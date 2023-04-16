Jersey ports purchase new work boat for marine projects
The Ports of Jersey have purchased a new work boat to support marine projects in Northern Europe.
The vessel, named 'Elisa', is larger than the ports' current work boats, and will undertake commercial work managed by the marine services team.
A £5m budget from commercial revenues helped purchase and market Elisa.
Head of Marine Services, Donford Nicholas, said its increased fleet would help increase its "income stream" for the ports.
He said: "Our small fleet of workboats is key to our ability to invest in Jersey's future.
"As always, any profit from our operating activities off-island is ploughed straight back into the business, as we continue to develop and invest in our services for the benefit of Islanders, visitors, and businesses."
The ports said Elisa was "blessed" in a short ceremony, with the "traditional bottle of champagne" being smashed against the hull to "wish her good luck".
