Data protection authority criticises States department
An authority that regulates how personal information is handled has criticised a government department.
The Jersey Data Protection Authority (JDPA) issued a statement about the handling of a case by the Customer and Local Services department (CLS).
An individual requested CLS provide copies of their personal data on two separate occasions.
Unhappy with its response, the person complained to JDPA, which conducted an investigation into the claims.
It found CLS had been "dismissive" of the person and had taken "too long" to respond to their requests - the department took one year to respond to the individual's first request.
It also found the department could not locate the person's information due to it not having the "appropriate systems in place to allow it to respond to this type of request".
The JDPA said a junior member of staff, who carried out the initial searches, had not been trained properly and that the service had withheld information incorrectly.
"It may be interesting to note that if this had been an investigation against a private entity that the authority would have considered the imposition of a significant fine," JDPA said.
Under the Data Protection Authority (Jersey) Law 2018, administrative fines cannot be issued to a public authority.
Instead, JDPA reprimanded the department and ordered it to improve its data protection compliance "within a defined timeframe".
The JDPA said its public statement on the complaint "should act as a reminder that anyone holding personal information require appropriate systems, policies and appropriately trained staff to properly respond to requests that are made to them by islanders in accordance with the Data Protection Law".
