Jersey Walk into Light returns for first time since 2019
A fundraising event for a homeless charity in Jersey is back after being hit by several years of cancellations and postponements.
Walk into Light was one of Sanctuary Trust's main annual fundraisers, but was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Resourcing issues last year also meant the charity was unable to hold the event.
This year it returns with walkers due to set off from 04:00 BST on Sunday.
Wearing high-vis vests and carrying battery-operated candles, walkers began walking in darkness, aiming to reach the finish line as dawn breaks at about 6:00 BST.
In 2019, Walk into Light attracted more than 300 walkers and raised £10,000 for the charity.
'Darkness and despair'
Sanctuary Trust chair Frank Walker said the aim of the walk was to highlight the "difficult path" its residents take.
He said: "We have really missed this event; not just because it is such an important source of annual funding for us but because it is a feel-good community event that anyone can take part in and show their support for Sanctuary Trust.
"The significance of the walk is to highlight the difficult path that our residents make from the darkness and despair of homelessness into the light of leading a positive and independent life, once we have helped them back on track."
