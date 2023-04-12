Thomas Frost: Search for missing Jersey man concludes
The physical search for a missing man in Jersey has concluded, police have confirmed.
Thomas Frost, 51, went missing just over eight weeks ago after leaving his parents' house in St Ouen in the late evening on 11 February.
The overall search included UK victim recovery dogs, specialist dive teams, emergency crews and inshore vessels.
Acting Supt Craig Jackson said the investigation remained ongoing, and asked islanders to "remain observant".
He said: "All proportionate and feasible physical search opportunities have been examined to the best of our ability including numerous areas of dense vegetation.
"I'd like to reiterate that the investigation remains ongoing and ask members of the public to remain observant when out and about and report anything that may be helpful to the inquiry."
The force has worked alongside Guernsey Police, Avon and Somerset Police, Jersey Search and Rescue and "many other agencies using specialist dive teams and dog units" in the search for Mr Frost.
Mr Thomas is described as 5ft 10in (1.8m) tall, of medium build with greying hair.
It is believed he was wearing a crimson red T-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans.
The force said he may also be wearing a light grey hoodie, and could be barefoot.
