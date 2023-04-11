Rabeys Commerical Vehicles to cease trading
A commercial vehicles company in Jersey will close with immediate effect due to wider liquidation.
Rabeys Commercial Vehicles confirmed it would cease trading following the collapse of its sister company Rabeys Garage Limited in Guernsey.
The firms were both connected to Garenne Construction Group, which went bust at the beginning of April.
It confirmed "the majority" of 22 jobs had been lost but some staff would remain to help finalise the closure.
'Incredibly sad outcome'
A spokesperson for Rabeys Universal Limited said it had "worked tirelessly" to find a solution, including holding discussions with potential investors.
"The impact of the insolvency of our Guernsey business, coupled with the issues facing the wider group, meant that we were unable to find a way forward, and we had no option but to take the difficult decision to close," it said.
The closures of the companies follow the collapse of Camerons Construction in February.
Amalgamated Facilities Management Ltd (AFM) agreed to a management buyout with the liquidators of Garenne, whilst a property developer is due to take over Garenne's stonemasons, Granite Le Pelley Jersey.
Based at Five Oaks, Rabeys had offered sales and maintenance services for vehicles for more than 50 years.
The company thanked its employees, customers and suppliers for "all their support and goodwill over the years".
