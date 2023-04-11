Tom Binet: Minister staying after government office criticism
A Jersey minister intends to continue in the role, despite criticising the atmosphere in government.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet made comments last month about the government's Broad Street offices, saying things were "tense".
He spoke after government chief executive Suzanne Wylie resigned.
He has now clarified about staying in his post after "further consideration", saying any issues raised were "for the chief minister to deal with".
Deputy Binet gave his thoughts on the culture within the government offices after Ms Wylie resigned on 14 March, although it was not announced until announced a week later.
March also saw the resignations of two senior members of staff in the Health Department.
He said the government office was experiencing a "tense and less than happy atmosphere".
His comments were disputed by other ministers, who said they had not witnessed the type of things he described.
In response, Deputy Binet told the BBC he had been overly optimistic in believing that problems he had identified could be resolved, and he would take a few days to consider the best way forward.
He said that now "having given it further consideration", he intended to continue in his role and the issues he raised are "for the chief minister to deal with - in a way that she deems appropriate".
Chief Minister Kristina Moore had previously said she wanted a working environment where there was challenge, but also support.
An independent commissioner has been appointed to look at how Ms Wylie's resignation was handled.
The Privileges and Procedures Committee said the investigation had been commissioned with particular reference to how Chief Minister Moore and her deputy, Kirsten Morel, relayed the news to the States Assembly.
