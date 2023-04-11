Tributes paid to Hugh Raymond, respected former deputy
Tributes have been paid to former Trinity Deputy Hugh Raymond after he died at the weekend.
Mr Raymond was first elected to the States Assembly in 2018 and retired from politics last summer.
He held a number of positions in government and also headed up a variety of volunteer groups.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said the former politician "made a huge contribution to the community" in Jersey.
Mr Raymond served as Assistant Minister for Health and Social Services, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, and Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.
He also had been the president of the Honorary Police Association and chairman of the Jersey Sports Council.
He worked on plans for the new skatepark at Les Quennevais Sports Centre, which opened earlier this year.
Ms Moore said Mr Raymond was a "warm person" who was "widely respected".
"Hugh made a huge contribution to our community through the Honorary Police, sport and as deputy for Trinity," she said.
"Hugh was a kind, warm person and widely respected. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts are with his family."
Jersey Sports CEO Catriona McAllister said Mr Raymond was "a great example of volunteers who keep sport running in Jersey".
"Hugh was very passionate about getting other people involved in volunteering and sport and hopefully that is something that people might consider," she said
