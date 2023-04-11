L'Ecume II sinking: Work to raise fishing boat to begin shortly
- Published
Divers are to begin an operation to raise the wreck of a fishing trawler that sank off the coast of Jersey.
Three crew were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after it collided with a freight ferry off the island's west coast on 8 December.
The bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been recovered but the body of skipper Michael Michieli is still missing.
A specialist dive team is due to arrive later this week, the government said.
It said they will initially be carrying out a dive survey "over the next few days" before the lift is expected later in April.
The preliminary work will also involve an exploration of the wreck and collection of debris from the surrounding area.
The divers will be supported by the Willchallenge - a 69ft (21m) vessel that will act as a floating base.
After the dive survey is complete, crews need a fair-weather window of five days to proceed with the salvage operation, officials said.
The Herbosch-Kiere Gaverland, a 196ft (60m) recovery barge, has also arrived in Jersey waters ahead of the planned lift.
Authorities said the wreck of the L'Ecume II will be taken to La Collette, where it will be stored under police guard.
Several road closures are planned for the transportation phase, the government added.
'Close-knit community'
Kirsten Morel, Deputy Chief Minister, said the salvage operation would be "complex and sensitive".
"Raising the L'Ecume II will assist with the ongoing police investigation by providing access to potentially the best available evidence, but there is also an important humanitarian aspect to raising the wreck, which I hope will bring the bereaved families closer to the answers they have been seeking," he said.
"Jersey is a close-knit community where the emotional impact of the operation will be felt by many islanders."
The Michieli family asked for privacy and urged people not to take photos or record footage of the wreck being brought ashore.
Exclusion zone
Deputy Morel said he had also authorised the maritime exclusion zone around the wreck site to be increased from 250 metres to 1,000 metres in all directions.
The extended exclusion zone prohibits vessels from entering the wreck area other than those involved with the salvage operation.
It will come into force when the harbour master is satisfied weather conditions allow the lift to proceed.
Breaches of the exclusion zone could result in a £10,000 fine, officials said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.