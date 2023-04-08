Funds from dormant bank accounts given to Jersey Community Foundation
- Published
The States of Jersey has donated £1m to a charitable foundation using funds from disused bank accounts on the island.
Deputy Elaine Millar, Assistant Minister for Financial Services, said the money had been transferred to the Jersey Community Foundation.
The foundation will then distribute the funding to charities on the island after an application process.
The donated money came from balances left in dormant bank accounts.
Under Jersey law, funds in accounts where contact is lost with the customer for a period of 15 years are transferred to a central fund managed by the government.
Anna Terry, chief executive of the Jersey Community Foundation, said organisations had until 21 May to apply for a grant.
She said the criteria was "broad" and the foundation was giving priority to organisations supporting people disproportionally affected by the rising cost of living.
Deputy Millar said the foundation would ensure the funding was distributed "effectively and quickly".
Charities and volunteer-run groups can apply for support on the foundation website.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.