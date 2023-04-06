First key workers move into flats near Jersey General Hospital
- Published
The first key workers have moved into a refurbished housing block near Jersey General Hospital.
Westaway Court, a 56-apartment block in St Helier built in 1976, had been earmarked for demolition.
But, in line with a government plan to boost accommodation for key workers, the apartments have instead been brought back to life.
Deputy Kristina Moore, Chief Minister, said the housing would help attract a workforce with "vital skills".
Ms Moore added: "The availability of accommodation in Jersey for our essential workers, particularly in the areas of health and education, became an urgent issue for this Council of Ministers.
"It was clearly impacting on our ability to recruit and retain staff in critical roles.
'Vital skills'
"The location of Westaway Court, so near to the hospital, makes it particularly suitable for use by health colleagues.
"We know that having access to good and affordable accommodation plays an important role in wellbeing and will help us to attract and keep those people with the vital skills our island needs."
Some key workers have already moved in to the 47 low-rise apartments which were completed on 17 March, the Government of Jersey said.
Nine apartments in the high-rise building are now ready with workers due to move in by mid-April.
The Chief Minister's 2023 Ministerial Plan includes making an additional 100 homes a year available for key workers.