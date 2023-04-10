Cut-out Jersey police officers to help tackle speeding motorists
Two life-size metal cut-outs of police officers holding speed guns will be placed along roads in Jersey in a bid to stop motorists speeding.
States of Jersey Police will attach the 2D constables, which each cost £250, to lamp-posts in "hot-spot" areas.
The force said PC Flats, as they have been named, would be trialled in the coming weeks.
They will be used alongside high-visibility patrols and existing speed enforcement measures.
'Used successfully'
Insp Callum O'Connor, roads policing lead, said: "Keeping our roads safe for islanders is one of our top priorities, these cut-out cops are an additional tool we can use alongside our more traditional policing methods.
"We appreciate that motorists will quickly realise that PC Flat is in fact, just a cut-out, but we hope when they are spotted, it will remind those drivers who regularly speed to slow down.
"This is a relatively new initiative that's only been used in the UK several times, but it's a different idea we are keen to try as part of our general road safety and accident prevention work.
"We hope it will act as a reminder to motorists to check their speed and raise awareness around speeding to keep our roads safe."
The cut-out style police officers have been used successfully by several other forces in both England and Scotland, the force said.
It added more than 600 drivers were reported for speeding in Jersey in 2022.
