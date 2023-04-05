Jersey teachers union to hold industrial action ballot
A Jersey teaching union has asked for a pay rise closer to the rate of inflation after rejecting an offer of 7.9%.
The States Employment Board (SEB) made the offer which is the same as that being offered to other States workers.
But the National Education Union (NEU) said teachers were effectively having their pay cut. It said they would hold a ballot to consider industrial action.
The Government of Jersey said the threat of action was "unhelpful".
Teacher shortages
The NEU claims that the SEB has been inflexible on its offer.
The union said it had met members of the SEB on 30 March to express concerns about the lack of progress in negotiations.
The NEU also expressed concern about the impact of teacher shortages on schools, including increased class sizes and inexperienced teachers being put in front of classes with limited training.
The cost of living in Jersey rose by 12.7% in 2022, marking it the fastest rate rise in four decades.
Adrian Moss, joint district and branch secretary of NEU Jersey, said: "We are open to further genuine negotiations on the headline figure.
"We have, however, little choice but to start balloting our members for industrial action."
'Fair pay offer'
Describing the threat of industrial action as "unhelpful", the government said: "We maintain channels for further discussions in good faith".
Constable Andy Jehan, vice chair of the SEB, said: "We have made a fair pay offer of 7.9% to all pay groups and this has been accepted by the majority of employees.
"The requested pay rise by the NEU is out of step with other pay negotiations as we continue to face high levels of economic uncertainty which creates pressure on public finances.
"We will continue to meet with unions and engage positively with them in order to reach a successful resolution."
