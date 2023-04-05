L'Ecume II sinking: Work under way to raise wreck
- Published
Preparations are under way to raise the wreck of a fishing boat that sank off the coast of Jersey.
Three crew were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after a collision off the island's west coast in December.
The bodies of two men have been recovered but the body of a third man is still missing.
Anchors will be installed at the site on Wednesday and their location will be marked with beacons in preparation for the recovery of the wreck.
The beacons will remain on site until the operation is complete.
There is still an exclusion zone around the wreck and boats have to avoid it.
The Government of Jersey previously said the recovery operation would take about six weeks and raising the vessel could provide new evidence for investigators.
The boat sank on 8 December last year after a collision with Condor Ferries' Commodore Goodwill.
The bodies of crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were found a week later with an inquest finding the causes of death as unclear.
Skipper Michael Michieli remains missing and an independent investigation by police is continuing.
Families of the fishermen have welcomed the decision to salvage the vessel.