Jersey coastal run raises thousands for charity
- Published
A coastal run, now in its fourth year, has raised more than £7,000 for charity, organisers say.
Later in April, Helier de Veulle is holding 2023's Seymour Sprint to raise funds for baby loss and safer pregnancy charity Philip's Footprints.
As well as adults, children aged 10 and above, and dogs are welcome.
The trails of 10km (6.2 miles) and 6km (3.7 miles) start from Longbeach on 22 April.
Memory boxes
Jo Nash, from Philip's Footprints, said the charity was founded because there was no support of its kind for parents in Jersey.
"We set up the charity because there was nothing there," she told BBC News.
It provides support for bereaved parents in a number of ways including memory boxes with keepsakes and other items for parents.
It also offers support information for parents.
"We are delighted to have the Seymour Sprint as part of our annual fundraising calendar and on a beautiful and iconic part of Jersey's coastline," she said.
In November 2007, Mr de Veulle and his wife Vicky lost their first-born daughter Katherine, who was stillborn at full-term.
The following March, Mrs Nash and her husband Paul also lost their son Philip, who was the inspiration from which Philip's Footprints emerged.
Mrs de Veulle and Mrs Nash found each other on a support forum and Mrs de Veulle is now a trustee for the charity.
Mr de Veulle has been a supporter of Philip's Footprints since it was established.
