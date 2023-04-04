Jersey Opera House plans get planning permission
- Published
The first stages of work to refurbish Jersey Opera House can proceed after the project received planning permission.
The Grade II listed building will get a new roof and refurbished interior as part of the restoration work.
A new glass front around the box office looking out onto Gloucester Street also forms part of the plans.
The government has allocated £11.5m in funding to restore the historic building.
The building closed in March 2020 and was due to reopen in the summer of 2022, but the plans were delayed due to the complexity of renovation work.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.