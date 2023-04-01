Suzanne Wylie: Independent commissioner to look at resignation
An independent commissioner has been appointed to look at how the resignation of the Jersey government's chief executive was handled.
Suzanne Wylie resigned on 14 March, but it was announced a week later.
The Privileges and Procedures Committee said concerns and questions had been raised by States' members to it over the resignation.
It said it had asked the new commissioner for standards to look at any breaches of the Code of Conduct.
The committee said the investigation had been commissioned with particular reference to how Chief Minister Kristina Moore and her deputy, Kirsten Morel, relayed the news to the States Assembly.
Ms Wylie was contractually obliged to work for six months after giving in her notice, finishing mid-September.
Ms Moore agreed that Ms Wylie could leave her role at the end of June instead.
The government confirmed Ms Wylie would not be receiving any "additional payments".
No date has been set for when the commissioner is due to report back.
