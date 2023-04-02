Jersey church hall could be demolished for new community centre
A hall alongside Jersey's "Glass Church" could be demolished to make way for a new community centre.
St Matthew's Church is well known due to the ornate glasswork inside created by French artist Rene Lalique.
The hall and outbuildings are in need of repair, and church authorities want to replace them with a new two-storey building, a café and two homes.
A planning application, also available to the public, has been submitted to the government.
The Reverend Phil Warren said the new site would be called The Hope Centre.
He said the aim was to provide a centre for all people to come and enjoy, and offer a sense of wellbeing and hope for individuals, families and groups.
The church community had been talking about the plans "for many years", he said.
"We believe we've got not only a centre of beauty and excellence, but also a centre of communal benefit," Mr Warren said.
The vicar said he was "absolutely convinced" nothing would be lost from the old buildings, and that the planned centre would enhance the whole area.
