St Helier Waterfront: Meeting to take place ahead of public inquiry
- Published
A meeting is set to take place prior to a public inquiry into major development plans for St Helier Waterfront.
The purpose of the meeting on Monday is to discuss procedural and logistical arrangements, to ensure the inquiry runs efficiently.
Almost 1,000 new homes have been proposed in the plans.
Proposals also include a leisure centre, arts facilities, and the relocation of the slipway and La Fregate.
After the meeting, a detailed programme for the inquiry will be produced.
This will be published ahead of the inquiry, which is set to formally open at 09:30 BST on Monday 15 May at St Paul's Centre.
The meeting will be led by the inquiry inspector Philip Staddon, a chartered town planner appointed by environment minister deputy Jonathan Renouf.
Mr Renouf previously said he hoped islanders would submit their thoughts to the inquiry.
He said the hearings - being held at St Paul's Centre in town - would see the plans examined in "great detail".
The pre-inquiry meeting will include discussions about ensuring the inquiry is "open and inclusive" to all interested parties, according to the meeting agenda.
The agenda states no evidence about the application proposal would be heard, adding it was not an opportunity for any party to present their case on the development proposals.
The government said once the inquiry concluded, Mr Staddon would make a recommendation to Mr Renouf about whether or not to approve the application.
