Jersey hit by Storm Mathis damaging trees and disrupting flights
- Published
Some trees have been damaged but Jersey has avoided any major disruption from stormy weather overnight.
Storm Mathis brought gusts of over 60mph (97kph) to the island with strong winds expected throughout Friday.
Mont Gavey in St Lawrence was closed because of a fallen tree and some flights have been cancelled due to the wind.
Many people had followed advice to secure bins and other loose items, police said
The storm force winds and rough seas mean that the Commodore Clipper ferry has cancelled its Friday sailing, with the company saying it would be contacting everyone affected.
