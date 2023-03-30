Stories wanted for Jersey's Covid lockdown archive
- Published
Islanders are being asked to share their stories from the coronavirus lockdowns to form a historical resource
Thursday marks three years since the island initially went into lockdown.
Jersey Heritage wants to record people's audio stories for future generations to access.
Stuart Nicolle, Jersey Heritage's senior archivist, said it was an "appropriate time to ask people... while it is still relatively fresh in their memory".
She added: "By recording these memories, we will be creating an oral history resource for future generations, who will be able to appreciate what islanders went through during this turbulent time.
"Everyone had different issues to deal with when Covid-19 hit the community and our aim is to capture a variety of experiences of this time, whether we're speaking to a health care professional, someone who had to home school their children, a family who needed to protect a vulnerable relative or any other experience of the lockdown in Jersey."
The project is open to people of all ages and the audio will be stored at the archive with other digital records of Jersey's history.
Anyone interested in taking part can get in touch with the Jersey Archive team.
The oral history interviews are in addition to a project launched in 2020 shortly after lockdown began called 'Documenting Coronavirus (Covid-19)', which recognised that the pandemic would have lasting implications for Jersey as a community.
Following a public appeal, a number of documents and objects relating to the pandemic were collected for the archive, in addition to official documents from the Government of Jersey.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.