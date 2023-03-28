Jersey Homes Trust delays social housing rent increase again
A social housing company has delayed a 9% rental increase by a further two months and apologised to its tenants.
Jersey Homes Trust (JHT) delayed increasing its rental prices after government intervention.
Tenants were originally given three weeks' notice of an increase in April, but "after further consideration", rent will instead go up in July.
JHT chairman Philip Le Cornu apologised for the way the increase was originally announced.
"New procedures are being put in place to ensure that there is no repetition of the events of the past two weeks," he said.
Mr Le Cornu said an annual rent review would now take place every July, and that the communication with tenants had been "less than adequate" and "well below the standard which they deserve".
He added: "My trustees and I would like to apologise to them and their families for the short notice and we will ensure that this does not happen again."
