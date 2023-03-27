Ferryspeed criticises Elizabeth Harbour 'inadequate' consultation
Ferryspeed, the largest freight company in Jersey, has strongly objected to plans to redevelop Elizabeth Harbour.
It comes after Ports of Jersey applied for planning permission to build a new passenger terminal, as well as a distribution centre and "lift-on, lift-off" berth.
It is the first stage of a major redevelopment of the harbour planned by the publicly owned company.
But Ferryspeed said there had been "totally insufficient consultation".
In a public comment on the plans, the company said: "Ferryspeed have been briefed consulted on the proposed scheme, but totally inadequately."
It said the proposals did not take into account the need to ensure the "efficient and effective operation" of the port.
The company added that they did not "in any way provide resilience to future changing needs" and "do not even take into account existing needs" in terms of cargo operation at the port.
"In simple terms, the proposals would impact upon Ferryspeed's current operational needs and on the future of freight movement to and from the island," it added.
Ports of Jersey said the plans for Elizabeth Harbour would increase capacity for freight-handling, ensure "safe and resilient" harbour operations and improve passenger experience.
"These matters will be reviewed as part of the planning process," a spokesman said.
"We are in continuing discussions with Ferryspeed and other major stakeholders about our proposals."
In February, Ports of Jersey said the planning process was expected to take about six months.
