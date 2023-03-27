Jersey healthcare advisor to ministers to be appointed
A new independent advisor to the government on the development of Jersey's healthcare facilities is to be appointed.
The individual will be there to ensure transparency and to make sure any actions recommended to ministers are "effectively challenged and explored".
They will be required for 15 days a year and the remuneration for the role will be £12,000 per year.
The position will be appointed through an independent selection process.
The advisor will support the Chief Minister, Minister for Infrastructure, Minister for Health and Social Services, and Minister for Treasury and Resources, playing the role of a "critical friend".
It comes after a report in January said the island's healthcare system was going through "unprecedented pressure and change", with an ageing population, an "outdated healthcare estate", pressure on inpatient beds and staff retention.
Deputy Tom Binet, the Minister for Infrastructure, said: "This is part of our commitment to transparency, clear decision making and rigorous governance.
"As we develop the feasibility studies and a Strategic Outline Case for the island's essential new healthcare facilities, it is important that the Ministerial Group receives robust challenge."
He added: "The addition of an external local voice will provide a valuable extra dimension to our meetings."
