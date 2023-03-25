Jersey islanders encouraged to cycle more
Jersey Sport is encouraging islanders to cycle more with a free group cycling programme.
The Move More cycle scheme run by Jersey Sport is provided free to islanders, thanks to funding received from the Government of Jersey.
It is designed especially for those who need some support to get cycling.
Ministers say 48% of adults in Jersey are not active enough to support good mental and physical health.
Claudia Andrade, community engagement and inclusion officer at Jersey Sport, said: "If you've never ridden a bike before, or feel you need to gain more confidence when cycling, we're here to help find a cycle ride or programme to suit you and start you on your cycling journey.
"Cycling is not only good for you, it's great for the environment and our small group rides enable you to meet new people whilst improving your fitness."
Also on offer is a timetable of women only rides and mixed rides at six different ability levels.
