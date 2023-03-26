Government to host Jersey conservation event
An event to promote biodiversity and conservation is set to be held by the government.
The Nature Summit will take place in May during Invasive Species Week and ahead of World Biodiversity Day.
Representatives from nature and biodiversity organisations will come together, hosted by the minister for environment.
Minister Deputy Jonathan Renouf said key issues would be discussed in a bid to improve the island's future.
"Jersey has a stunning natural environment but, as elsewhere in the world, it is under huge pressure from human activities in many ways - from water course pollution to habitat loss and reductions in wildlife," he said.
Mr Renouf said under the Wildlife Law, it was his department's responsibility to bring forward strategies to "promote biodiversity" with the help of different businesses, organisations and individuals.
Group Director for Natural Environment Willie Peggie said the event would open opportunities for input outside of the government.
"Our teams do a lot in these areas of work.
"In many cases, we're obligated to take certain actions and in others we have the ability to create bespoke local policy," he said.
