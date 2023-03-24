Police review 165 hours of underwater CCTV of L'Ecume II
More than 165 hours of underwater CCTV footage of a sunken trawler has been reviewed and documented.
Three crew were on board L'Ecume II when it sank after a collision off the island's west coast in December.
States of Jersey police confirmed its investigation was continuing, with most evidential opportunities now completed.
It said other CCTV footage had been recovered to provide a timeline of events, including the movement of the crew leading up to the collision.
More than 300 out of the 400 lines of enquiry have been recorded and closed and evidential accounts had been taken from some 80 witnesses.
A team of investigators has registered and recorded more than 500 documents, about 300 pieces of media and more than 170 items of property.
The force said once L'Ecume II had been raised and returned to land, it would undergo a "methodical and meticulous search by specially-trained police officers".
It said its primary objective, once the vessel had been raised, would be to search for the missing fisherman Michael Michieli.
Evidential items will be recovered and imagery recorded of the damage to the vessel.
The work is expected to "take a considerable amount of time".
Senior Investigating Officer Andrew Shearwood said its team of 12 people had identified "further evidential opportunities" to be found once the wreckage was on land.
He said: "Raising L'Ecume II is likely to generate further lines of enquiry.
"The investigation is complex and there will be many more months of work ahead for the investigation team.
"We will also recover forensic evidence that will assist the investigation team in understanding how the collision occurred."
Mr Shearwood said the investigation team would continue to work alongside Ports of Jersey and the government around the "logistics of raising the vessel".
