Jersey Airport instrument landing system work begins
Work to replace one of Jersey Airport's Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) has begun.
A replacement was commissioned in October 2022 for the ILS for runway 26, serving planes arriving from the east.
The ILS is an airport approach navigation aid used to help pilots land planes safely by transmitting guidance signals.
The Ports of Jersey said the ILS, designed to last 12 to 15 years, was "reaching the end of its useful life".
It said the new system should be in service by the end of May.
