UK recovery dogs used in Thomas Frost Jersey search
- Published
Two victim recovery dogs from the UK have been used in the search for a missing man from Jersey.
Thomas Frost, 51, was last seen at his parents' house in St Ouen on 11 February.
The dogs arrived on Friday from Avon and Somerset Police and searched eight areas including Gréve de Lecq Woods and around Val de Le Mare reservoir.
The handlers and their dogs were unable to locate Mr Frost, and returned back to the UK on Monday.
The police confirmed the initial search parameter was extended, in certain areas, up to 1.2 miles (2km) to include "some additional wooded areas" that had not previously been searched.
